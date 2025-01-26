Saint Barbara Parish celebrates centennial milestone

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Echos of singing voices flooded within the walls of the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

Enriched in history dating back one hundred years ago Saint Barbara parish marks a centennial milestone.

“In the last couple years, I had just learned so much about the rich history here," said Majalisa Van Thyne, Chair at Saint Barbara Parish Pastoral Council. "This anniversary of our Parish is part of the archdiocese and the Franciscan history here is a lot to celebrate.”

A special mass was given by Bishop Slawomir Szkredka, recognizing January 29, 1925, when Saint Barbara Parish at Old Mission Santa Barbara was made official within the Los Angeles, San Diego diocese, all done by then John Joseph Cantwell.

“Those obstacles are removed when we receive the seed with open and persevering heart that is destined to produce fruits," said Bishop Slawomir Szkredka during mass.

During the mass prayers were said for our local community as well as oppressed people around the world.

“That would be my prayer for the next hundred years, is that as a community, and I mean the faith community here and a community throughout the city that would be a people of love and peace and kindness and mercy, because that’s what the world needs right now," said Dan Thomas, Saint Barbara Parish pastoral council.

And when asked what one person’s prayer is for the next one hundred years to come, the prayer of St. Francis to bring peace was one answer given.

“I would say the prayer of St. Francis, yeah, bringing peace and feeding the poor and the marginalized," said Van Thyne as tears filled her eyes.

“The Franciscans created an atmosphere of love and mercy and kindness, that’s what they’re all about following the way of St. Francis," said Thomas.

The cold and rainy day didn't stop people from filling the mission.