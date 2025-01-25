Casa de la Raza holds first advocacy collaborative meeting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Many people filled the room at Casa De La Raza for the first advocacy collaborative meeting, eager to hear about resources and get many questions answered should they be faced with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“What we can do is protect our little space, by one: getting everybody here involved and being that person that can stand up and say ‘wait a minute, you need a warrant," said Jacqueline Inda, Casa de la Raza Director. "And two, getting people in a network so that everybody knows how to respond. And three going to that board of supervisors saying ‘hey look, here’s information on what’s going on in other counties.”

Casa de la raza is working to obtain a sanctuary designation for their location, along with other measures.

“The here, the now and the present is taking action because not taking action is taking action," said Inda. The meeting shared future plans about workshops and reiterated practicing self-rights.

There’s a lot of interest in getting people together so that people know their rights and also, so that people lose their fears and know that they can get some place and do something," said meeting attendee, Susan Green.

One community member shared how they’re doing and what is being done moving forward.

“It’s hard," said Mercedes Cacho. "It’s definitely something that you know, a lot us are either in denial or just going through, so for me personally, it’s obviously hard, but I want to be strong for my family members and for my community.”

As the meeting concluded, sheets and cards were passed out for those attending to know their rights and to also share their rights with others.