Rain is headed to the region, abrupt drop in temperatures

A cooling trend has officially started and as we head into Saturday and Sunday, a big temperature drop will follow. We're tracking rain through the weekend that will begin late tonight for some areas. A winter weather advisory is in effect for north and south Ventura county mountains and the interior Santa Barbara mountains, beginning 4 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Monday. Wind speeds will be gusty at 35 mph with 8 inches of snow. Be sure to be prepared if traveling in those areas and have extra food and supplies just in case.

Winds are shifting back to onshore as we head into Saturday, resulting in the abrupt temperature drop. With onshore flow, a potent trough of low is moving through the region which will bring rain until Monday. Something to keep in mind is models are showing that the trough of low pressure is moving at a slow rate, so while rain is expected on Saturday, there is a chance rain won't be seen till late Saturday afternoon or night. For some areas, fog will be dense enough to produce drizzle.

Temperatures Saturday will be in the 60s and 50s throughout the region. Sunday will be the main concern of the storm, with brief heavy rain that may produce hail at times. Rain is expected through the day and calming into the late evening. Temperatures are expected to cool further on Sunday. By Monday scattered showers will continue with afternoon partly cloudy skies and dry and cool weather is expected through next week.