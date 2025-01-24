Bipartisan legislation pick up momentum as firefighters battle wildfires across Southern California.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—California is no stranger to wildfires, but Congressman Salud Carbajal says January has been catastrophic.



We've seen so many people lose their livelihoods, their businesses, their lost loved ones,” said Carbajal.

Now, survivors of the fires are worried that the new Trump administration will deny federal aid to rebuild.



“We need to make sure that California is getting its fair share of disaster aid like we've done for Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Louisiana, when they've had disasters, and make sure that this president doesn't continue to play games and hold that disaster aid hostage from California,” said Carbajal.



In the meantime, Carbajal is hopeful about his Fire Safe Electrical Corridors Act-- an act which if signed into law would get rid of the procedural steps for removing hazardous vegetation near power lines on federal lands.



That includes national forests like Los Padres National Forest.



“This is something that will be a win win. As we know, there are many fires that start near utility facilities,” said Carbajal.



Right now, utility companies are required to keep trees and branches away from power lines, but fallen or dead trees cannot be cleared without a timber sale.



This adds a step that can slow clearing of hazardous fuel and potential triggers for a wildfire on federal land.



“The sooner you can get to those dead fields and remove them without having to go through an onerous process or permitting process, the safer our communities will be on day one versus waiting weeks or months or years to get a permit,” said Carbajal.



Congressman Carbajal says he is confident this legislation will get signed into law.

