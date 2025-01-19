Vietnamese New Year Festival celebrates 25 years in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.- It's the year of the snake as many gathered in Ventura for the 25th annual Vietnamese New Year Festival.

Attending the festival is important for many especially for younger generations to know and learn their culture.

"I like to be here because it makes me learn a lot like about Vietnamese and the culture," said Kallie Lampara, who performed in a young children's dance and sang a song.

From performances to great food, smiles were contagious through out the entire event, as those ate fresh food which included Pho. A lion dance was performed for attendees to watch as they ate and shopped.

"We want to keep the culture and the traditions of the Vietnamese people so the young generation they can they can learn, they can practice whatever they can, so that's why we keep every year we make this event available for everyone," said Venerable Thich Thong Hai from Ventura Budhist Center.

And many families with children were present, teaching the next generation and celebrating the upcoming New Year.