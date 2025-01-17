Santa Barbara County supervisors approve plan to create a housing inspection program for Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif.- Santa Barbara County is taking steps toward improving living conditions in Isla Vista.

Supervisors approved a plan to create a housing inspection program in the college town.

Leaks, mold, delayed repairs and even crumbling balconies have spurred supervisors into action. The housing inspection program would allow the Planning and Development Department to inspect properties that renters say are unsafe.

"We had a lot of bug problems, especially when moving in, roaches, some gross stuff like that," said Isla Vista student, William Dohn. "So we actually had to pay for an exterminator to come in, that our landlord didn't pay for."

The goal of the program would be to hold property owners and landlords accountable and make sure their properties are up to code. Many students and even families pay sky-high rent, and don't have a lot of time to advocate for themselves between classes and extra jobs.

"I feel like as tenants like, we don't really like know exactly what needs to be like up to par," said Isla Vista student, Emnet Belai. "So having someone that knows what needs to be inspected would also be helpful for us."

The Isla Vista student even shared footage of what her and her roommates recently experienced.

“A couple of hours ago our sink, there was like water coming up from like literally from the sink and there were like particles i don’t know what they were, it wasn’t in our before and then it started bubbling, it was nasty," Belai.

Sometimes the problems can be an easy fix, in other cases, they point to larger issues, which especially effect students.

"But then once you get here and then you kind of realize the pressure that you have to find housing that there's a good chance that you might not find housing, or the fact that you do find housing and then it ends up being a lot pricier then you have what you used to pay and then you have to pick up extra shifts and things like that," said Dohn.

Residents of Isla Vista say that landlords and property management should be held more accountable for their living situations.

The Planning and Development Department is expected to work on framework for the program and is set to return to the board for approval with the hope to launch the program by this coming summer.