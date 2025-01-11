The Boys and Girls Club in Santa Barbara held an alumni lunch where memories were shared

Within the building on the corner of East Canon Perdido street and North Quarantina street is a flood of memories dating back up to over 80 years.

The boys and girls club of Santa Barbara was incorporated in 1938 and at the time was known as the Boys Club of Santa Barbara.

"Oh, well, you know it brings back so many memories, you know and everybody's gone off and done different things, but this is like home for a lot of us," said Mark Alvarado, Boys and Girls Club Executive Director. "

This is where we grew up and essentially, I wouldn't be here talking to you if it wasn't for this building, you know. I learned to chew gum and tie my shoes in this building, so there was always activities and camping and recreation and all of that, but also too, there was a big character development when we were growing up here."

During the alumni lunch, memories were brought back at the place known for its athletic programs and mentors.

"The bonds, the relationships, the memories, I mean just walking in here, you know it's nostalgia, you start thinking about things and remember the times that you had within this place," said Alumni, Jerry Howard. "I learned interview skills here, I learned some computer skills here, so it did have a lot to do in terms of the early development and shaping where I am in my life now."

When asked about what memory comes to mind when stepping into the gym, here is what Howard had to say.

"There's a Sprite symbol on the floor and in this gym floor," said Howard. "And what that was about was a connection and relationship that I had with Kobe Bryan and Kobe came in and helped us put this gym floor in, and I had basketball practices here. I coached my girls here, so we spent a lot of time in this gym and on this particular floor. So when I walked in and I saw that, you know a bit touching, thought about Kobe, you know immediately seeing you know the mark is still on the floor."

As they arrive here to reminisce on all the old memories they have made in the past, they leave here creating new memories for the future. Donations made from the luncheon will go toward Boys and Girls Club memberships for students in need.