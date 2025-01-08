Firefighters battle structure fire in Santa Paula amid high winds

SANTA PAULA, Calif.- A 2-alarm structure fire broke out late Tuesday night on the 1400 block of East Main Street, prompting an aggressive response from firefighters on a night of dangerously high winds across Southern California.



The fire broke out shortly after 11 p.m. at a storage facility, according to Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Andrew Dowd. The flames spread quickly due to high winds. Multiple storage units and vehicles were burned as a result, per Dowd.



Video posted by VCFD on X showed heavy smoke blowing sideways and flurries of embers as crews doused the flames with water. Firefighters from Ventura City Fire Department and Oxnard Fire Department were called in to assist with the firefight.



Dowd told Your News Channel that the additional units on scene was helping them access the fire from multiple sides and crews are working hard to prevent the fire from spreading into vegetation. He noted that there was "no interface nearby," as the fire broke out in an industrial area of the city near railroad tracks.



Dowd posted on X at 1:46 a.m. that the fire was knocked down. Crews will be on scene for several hours for overhaul operations. The cause is under investigation.

