A damp & drizzly Tuesday morning

The dense marine layer will give a preview of May gray and June gloom on Tuesday. Onshore winds along with a trof and an eddy are the perfect ingredients to keep the clouds from clearing. These clouds will be so dense that they will produce drizzly and dreary conditions. Temperatures will fall into the 60s today as the sun will fail to peak through the clouds and northwesterly winds bring cool and moist air. Highs will be 6-12 degrees below average for this time in April. Since clouds will not clear, overnight temperatures fall into the upper 50s and 50s.

Wednesday will be copy and paste to Tuesday. More marine clouds, fog and drizzle will impact the Central Coast to begin the morning. Temperatures will stay mild and below average, highs range into the 60s with breezy winds. Clouds will likely not clear and it will be another gray day.

Our first low pressure system arrives near Point Conception on Thursday. This will cause the atmosphere to destabilize and will cause the slight chance for showers. This system appears to be very weak, so rainfall amounts will be very small and only a drizzle to upwards of a tenth of an inch is expected. Expect some marine clouds to start the morning, a few areas of light rain and better clearing and drying by the afternoon. We have a slight chance for light showers into Friday and Saturday morning but we begin to dry out by Saturday afternoon and stay dry with sunny skies into Sunday.