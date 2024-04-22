Dense marine layer, producing drizzle Monday morning

Low clouds fill the valleys and hug the beaches Monday morning. It will be a cool and gloomy day as clouds are slow to dissipate. With some stubborn clouds, temperatures will be slow to warm and it will be a brisk morning, followed by a balmy day. Highs climb into the 60s and 70s and will be slightly below average. More marine layer and clouds build in tonight, causing some visibility issues.

Clouds will still be an issue Tuesday with northwesterly winds preventing clearing. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some drizzle to start the morning and maybe a few areas of slight clearing towards the second half of the day. Temperatures will cool off even further Tuesday and highs will only climb into the 60s with a handful of 70s for the interior.

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild but will have a little better clearing. All eyes will be on the later half of the workweek. Late Thursday into Saturday we have a series of low pressure systems that will take aim at California. These systems bring in a slight chance for rain as early as Thursday night. Rainfall amounts will be very small, possibly near a tenth of an inch or less. Low pressure systems can be rather spirartic, so depending on the path, these rainfall rates could change.