A gloomy Friday morning, tracking a warming trend this weekend

Marine layer clouds will linger near the beaches for the first half of the day. Onshore winds lighten, meaning a few degrees of warming. A little after lunch time, the sun will break through the clouds and will warm high temperatures into the 60s and 70s. It will be a seasonal and mild day, but the perfect way to kickstart a weekend warming trend!

A few clouds may develop Saturday morning, but clearing will be better and faster. Sunny skies and highs in the 70s will be the name of the game. Winds may be breezy at times, but it will be the perfect beach day. Grab a hat, sunglasses, sunscreen and head to the coast!

Some fog and low clouds will be seen Sunday with slightly cooler morning temperatures. The warming trend continues and Sunday will be the warmest day of the extended forecast. Monday through the first half of next week will be cooler with a few more clouds to start each morning. Clearing will be rather fast each day and winds will be slightly breezy and onshore. The further extended forecast shows the possibility for rain, but it is too early to tell.