Marine layer returns Wednesday morning

Hot and dry air sitting over cool and moist air has created some areas of dense fog to start Wednesday morning. If you're headed out the door, you may run into visibility issues as fog could reduce visibility to below a quarter of a mile in some areas. Low clouds will clear and will be replaced by high level clouds and skies stay partly cloudy. Temperatures will be similar to the previous day and will be seasonal. Highs climb into the 60s and 70s.

More marine layer and fog develops Thursday morning. This time the clouds will be particularly stubborn near the coasts and some areas may see little to no clearing. Temperatures will be very pleasant and a few degrees cooler. Winds will be onshore and slightly breezy.

We may see a few areas of low clouds Friday, but better and faster clearing. Minimal difference from the previous day with northwesterly winds and seasonal temperatures. Saturday and Sunday will be copy and paste with the only difference being cloud cover. Monday and Tuesday look to be stagnant with mild temperatures and sunny skies by the afternoon.