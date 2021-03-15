World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday with airmen from Vandenberg

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Members of Vandenberg Air Force Base will pay a special visit to a Goleta World War II veteran on his 100th birthday.

PVC Ellwood Paul believes that only a few family members and friends will show up to his birthday celebration at Mariposa at Ellwood Shores, but he’ll be getting much more than initially expected.

When leaders of the 30th Space Wing learned about Paul and his story, they decided he deserved a special honor from his brothers in arms.

There will be a color guard presentation, the folding of and presentation of the American flag to Paul.

Goleta’s mayor Paula Perotte will be in attendance to honor the local World War II veteran.

Paul will also be named an honorary member of the United States Space Force.

