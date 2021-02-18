Tipline Investigation: SB Restaurateur hit with $22,000 Edison bill

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The restaurant industry is hanging on by a thread during the pandemic from complete shutdowns, partial re-openings, take out only and outside not inside dining. They've been through a lot. However, one Santa Barbara restaurateur came close to getting a knock out blow.

Jesse Gaddy is co-owner of Barbereno and Cubaneo Restaurants, Venus in Furs - a wine bar and Barb's Pies. His problems started back in March, 2019 when he noticed Edison never sent power bills for his restaurants.

Jesse Gaddy at Venus in Furs

"All of the times that I called previous to that, I was told just to not worry about the billing and they would get back to us," said Gaddy.

But, Edison never did call him back, so Gaddy would call again and again. He said Edison representatives never explained in detail what was going on except to say there were problems putting his businesses in the system to automate the billing.

"For the first year I called once a month roughly, I called 8 or 9 times and most of the time they basically told me not to worry about it and sometimes they were really frustrated that I was continuing to call," said Gaddy.

Gaddy's biggest concern was getting one big bill at some point. And that's exactly what happened in November. He received a $22,000 power bill just days after Covid rules shut down his restaurants for a second time.

"It turned out to be all of our unpaid bills," said Gaddy.

Gaddy called Edison again and tried to explain what a bill that size during a pandemic could do to his businesses, especially when he had already lost 75% of the revenue.

"Oh yes, yes, they have many times. 'We understand your frustration, we understand why it seems unfair', but they say there's no way to solve this for us," said Gaddy.

Gaddy believes Edison's mistakes prevented his account from qualifying as a small business which would give him billing relief under something called, Rule 17.

Watch NewsChannel 3 tonight at 6 & 11pm to find out more about Rule 17, how it could apply to you and how Edison handled Gaddy's complaint after The NewsChannel got involved.