Santa Barbara County redrawing supervisor districts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County is gearing up to redraw their county supervisor districts. In the November 2018 election, voters approved Measure G to establish an 11-member committee to adjust the lines based on population.

Monday evening the county will host a virtual meeting to allow public comment and participation of the rezoning process. The county stats 175 people applied to serve on the 11-member committee. And they chose two people per district plus one member at-large to serve on the committee.

The virtual meeting will start Monday at 6:30 p.m. To enter the Zoom meeting click here, or type in Webinar ID: 965 1552 9368. You may also dial in at 346-248-7799.