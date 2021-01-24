Santa Barbara surfer inspires on water while strumming ukulele

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — If you’re taking a stroll on the beach at Campus Point, you may see something surprising.

A surfer strumming a ukulele while balancing on her board.

For the past six months, local musician Jupiter August has been surfing and singing with a waterproof instrument.

"Just started out like as a fun idea,” she said. “It just started becoming more and more real."

When she’s out on the water, it's quite the sight for some."We were just out surfing with some friends and there was a gal out there strumming on a ukulele,” one surfer Kyle Kinports said. “It was pretty interesting."



"Never in my life have I seen someone able to play the ukulele and surf at the same time,” another surfer Nikayla Jefferson said. “Whoever she is, she’s incredibly impressive."

In a primarily solo sport that's all about anticipation, the 25-year-old is seeking smiles from a sea of strangers.



"Usually out on the waves, people tend to themselves and are a lot more competitive,” August said.

Throughout this time with musical performances put on hold, she’s filling the void with her voice.

"Having someone play music out there felt like a concert of my own,” Jefferson said.



“Kind of a nice peaceful moment with the sun out,” Kinports said. “Great to hear some music out there on the water."

August’s message of love and laughter is all about bonding people together in spirit.

"We're dying for that connection right now,” she said. “Music is a universal language."



"Having her out there playing the ukulele made me feel connected as a human being,” Jefferson said. “I feel like we all deeply want that right now."

The singer hopes to inspire others to chase their dreams, no matter how big or small.

“I’m just trying to show people that there is no way to do things,” August concluded. “You can make your own way."

To learn more about Jupiter, you connect with her on Instagram or subscribe to her YouTube channel.