Shelter pets seeking homes for the holidays

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — For those who want to adopt a pet but aren’t able to own it forever, the Foster Express offers a holiday option.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS), and ASAP Cats are seeking holiday homes for shelter animals until January 9th.

For a minimum two-week commitment, foster families will get warm, unconditional love and companionship from a shelter cat or dog, and the animals get a chance to spend the holidays curled up in a cozy home instead of a shelter cage.

Foster homes will be provided all necessary supplies to make their temporary houseguests comfortable.

The 2019 Foster Express was a tremendous success that resulted in almost every shelter cat and dog spending the holidays in a home with a family.

“We are hoping that this year will be equally successful as people over the last year have learned first-hand the benefits of animal companionship during the long months of social distancing and isolation brought about by COVID-19,” SBCAS community outreach coordinator Michelle Maltun said.

“As humans, we need to have a purpose and to feel needed," SBCAS director Angela Yates added. "For people living alone and the elderly, pets can help them feel needed and give them a greater purpose, especially during this holiday season when they may feel more disconnected from loved ones.”

The Foster Express not only allows shelter animals some time away from the often stressful kennel, it also gives the shelters information on how its’ animals behave in a home environment as opposed to a noisy shelter.

If participating families decide they want to give their foster pets a forever home, they can adopt for half the regular fee.

Those interested in fostering can email SBCAS or fill out an application with ASAP Cats. For more information, visit the Santa Barbara County Animal Services website.

