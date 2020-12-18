Solvang celebrating Julefest distantly

Top Stories

SOLVANG, Calif. -- Julefest is Solvang's Danish-style month-long holiday celebration. It runs from November 30 to January 3. However, this year, like almost everything else, COVID-19 restrictions have impacted the celebration.

A spokeswoman for the city said most restaurants and businesses are still open, but more distantly. Restaurants are open for to-go and delivery only. Wine tasting rooms and breweries are open for retail purchases. And local shopping has limited capacity inside the store.

Despite the restrictions, the city still has holiday lights and decorations up. City officials ask visitors to wear a mask, maintain six feet distance and only be in household groups.