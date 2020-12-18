Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 11:27 am

Solvang celebrating Julefest distantly

Solvang Christmas
Solvang's Julefest will kick off November 28 with modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (SolvangUSA.com)

SOLVANG, Calif. -- Julefest is Solvang's Danish-style month-long holiday celebration. It runs from November 30 to January 3. However, this year, like almost everything else, COVID-19 restrictions have impacted the celebration.

A spokeswoman for the city said most restaurants and businesses are still open, but more distantly. Restaurants are open for to-go and delivery only. Wine tasting rooms and breweries are open for retail purchases. And local shopping has limited capacity inside the store.

Despite the restrictions, the city still has holiday lights and decorations up. City officials ask visitors to wear a mask, maintain six feet distance and only be in household groups.

Business Matters / Lifestyle / Santa Barbara - South County / Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Scott Sheahen

Scott Sheahen is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Scott, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content