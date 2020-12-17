Tipline Investigation: 101 year old fights with insurance company to stay in her home

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the toughest battlegrounds in the fight against COVD-19 has played out at senior living facilities. Outbreaks can sweep through killing dozens of residents. Yet, for many seniors they are at home where they feel safe. So, imagine the difficult situation they would face if their insurance company cancelled their long term care coverage in the middle of the pandemic under questionable circumstances.

Betty Meyer just turned 101 years old. She’s been living at the Samarkand Retirement Community in Santa Barbara for about 10 years. In June, TransAmerica Insurance sent Meyer a letter explaining it conducted an assessment and determined she no longer met the ‘eligibility requirement’ and therefore TransAmerica was terminating her Long Term Care coverage, the monthly benefit that allows her to live at Samarkand.

“They did not say it was a telephone interview, they said they sent somebody for an in-person interview. And in May, due to the COVID-19 pandemic Samarkand, the entire facility was on lockdown. Nobody could get in. I haven’t been able to see my mother since March,” said Ann Meyer, Betty’s daughter, who wanted to know more about that assessment.

The actual wording in the letter reads, ‘An onsite assessment completed on May 8, 2020 by an independent care coordination firm L-T-C-G indicates that you are independent with all the activities of daily living.’ The letter also states she scored 10 out of 10 in cognitive testing and based on other factors, TransAmerica gave Meyer just two weeks notice that it was ending her coverage.

“Once she was cancelled from her insurance it sent her for a loop and she’s totally depressed and you know scared, frightened,” said Ann Meyer.

She said her mother needs around-the-clock assistance, something Ann can’t provide because of her job and because she lives upstairs. Ann also said that Samarkand tried to help by filing appeals on her mother’s behalf, but that didn’t work, so she called the NewsChannel 3 Tipline.

The NewsChannel started looking into it and we wanted answers to some obvious questions. How did Betty qualify for coverage almost ten years ago, but now at 101 she doesn’t qualify? Also, we wanted to know more about this ‘onsite’ assessment. How did someone get in to assess Betty Meyer when no one was allowed inside the facility due to COVID-19 health restrictions? We contacted Transamerica and L-T-C-G, the company that supposedly conducted that 'onsite' assessment.

