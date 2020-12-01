New Solvang City Councilman sworn in

Top Stories

SOLVANG, Calif. - There's a new face on the Solvang City Council.

Some voters overwhelmingly voted to remove councilman Chris Djernaes. The new Councilman was sworn in Monday night replacing Djernaes.

During a meeting Monday night the Solvang City Council adopted a resolution to recall Djernaes. Former Santa Barbara County Sheriff Jim Thomas was sworn in to his new role during the meeting. Councilman Daniel Johnson cast the only vote against the resolution. Djernaes did not attend the meeting.

More than 85 percent of Solvang voters were in favor of the recall effort.

.