Dos Pueblos High School welcomes students with drive-thru check-in

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta welcomed some of their students back to school on Tuesday but not in the tradition way.

Both freshmen and seniors showed up to campus for a drive-thru "Charger" check-in.

Administrators and teachers put together this event, which continues again on Wednesday.

The students were all given their welcome packet, along with registration requirements.

Students and families were asked to decorate their cars. The car with the best decorations won a prize!

Juniors and Sophomores check-in on Wednesday, in the main student parking lot.