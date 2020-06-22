Big bang problem – Aerial and high powered illegal fireworks already going off

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Window shaking blasts are going off almost nightly now with the increasing number of illegal fireworks on the Central Coast.

Fire investigators say only a few communities including Santa Maria and Fillmore will be allowed to sell "Safe and Sane" fireworks for a limited number of days prior to and including the 4th of July.

All other areas have a ban on fireworks.

Residents on Santa Barbara's Westside are among the locations where complaints have been coming in from residents who say the nightly blasts are a nuisance if not more.

Some say it sounds like gunshots. Children have told their parents they are scared by the sounds.

Pet owners say their dogs are reacting and frightened.

Many people are sounding off on social media posts about the blasts and who might be responsible.

Anyone with illegal fireworks can can face prosecution up to a felony depending on the amount of explosive and the type of rockets they have.

