Isla Vista Rental Inspection Lawsuit: Landlords Sue Santa Barbara County as Students Return

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — As the new school year begins and hundreds of students move into Isla Vista’s crowded rental market, a legal battle is brewing. Local landlords have sued Santa Barbara County over a newly launched inspection program, arguing it threatens housing supply, while county officials say the initiative is vital to protect tenants from unsafe living conditions.

The Isla Vista Rental Property Owners’ Association filed the complaint after supervisors approved a one-year pilot program requiring landlords to register their units and allow county inspectors to check for health, safety and unpermitted construction issues. The ordinance, approved in May and formally adopted in June, is funded by a $3.7 million settlement with UC Santa Barbara.

Hear from Isla Vista tenants as they move in and share their perspective in our special report Thursday, September 4 at 6 p.m.

Landlords’ legal arguments

Attorney Lacy L. Taylor, representing the landlords, argues the program puts owners in an impossible position.

“This ordinance requires the landlord to give notice of a general inspection and that the landlord be present for that inspection, something a landlord is not allowed to do under the express language of Civil Code section 1954,” Taylor said.

She also claims the county unfairly singles out Isla Vista.

“They’re targeting the most impacted and probably the youngest and some of the most the poorer neighborhoods in the entire county by targeting Isla Vista,” she said.

Landlords contend the program will reduce already scarce housing by forcing upgrades or closures and could drive rents even higher. They stress this is primarily a housing issue, not a safety one.

County’s rationale and outreach

County leaders maintain the program is necessary to improve housing conditions and protect tenants. Supervisor Laura Capps, who championed the initiative, said Isla Vista has long been associated with substandard housing and that younger, low-income tenants are less likely to report problems through existing complaint-driven channels.

“The hard part about living in Isla Vista is that a lot of housing is substandard. And also tenants are younger, they’re more low income and they don’t take matters into their own hands. They don’t know that you can file a report and you can actually call the county and get an inspector out there,” Capps said.

She described the program as proactive rather than punitive.

“We’re flipping the switch and we’re going to them. We're taking inspectors to the places to make sure that things get fixed.”

Capps emphasized that the county’s goal is prevention, not punishment, noting extensive outreach to landlords and tenants ahead of inspections. For county officials, this is clearly a safety issue.

What inspectors are finding

Inspections began in early August. Assistant Planning and Development Director Jeff Wilson said landlords are notified by certified mail at least 15 days in advance and may reschedule once. So far, he said most problems have been minor.

“We’ve only identified minor issues which we are classifying as corrective actions. They mainly include inadequate plumbing, garbage disposal, not working, lack of smoke detectors, lack of carbon oxides,” Wilson said.