Santa Barbara County Supervisors Honor Fire Department For A Century Of Service

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Board Of Supervisors honored the Santa Barbara County Fire Department this morning.

The department just hit the century mark.

Supervisors started their agenda with a resolution recognizing 100 years of the Fire Department’s service to Central Coast communities.

“Now therefore be it hereby ordered and resolved that this board of supervisors of the county of Santa Barbara does hereby recognize, honor, and celebrate the hundredth anniversary of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, commending the department for a century of exceptional service, leadership, and innovation,” Chief Deputy Clerk of the Board Jacquelyne Alexander read the resolution. “Passed and adopted today.”

First established as the county’s Department Of Forestry in 1926, its name changed to the County Fire Department in 1956.

“Marking its evolution into a modern, all-hazards emergency response agency serving the diverse needs of Santa Barbara County,” Alexander continued reading.

Sponsored by county supervisor and board chair Bob Nelson, the resolution acknowledged the fire department’s environmental stewardship, emergency response, hazard mitigation, educational outreach efforts, and much more.

“There was quite a few ‘whereases’ but, this department really does have a strong culture, a strong history,” said Santa Barbara County Fire Department Chief Garrett Huff.

Supervisor Nelson interjected to acknowledge that sometimes leadership involves being versed in a team’s past accomplishments.

“I think all of us on the board got a chance to see Chief Huff’s appreciation for the history of this department, where it’s been,” said supervisor Bob Nelson. “And then obviously, that vision that he now has to hopefully take it into the future.”

Chief Garrett Huff received the honor at the Joseph Centenno Government Building in Santa Maria.

“So on behalf of the entire department, thank you for your continued support, and for recognizing this important milestone,” said Chief Huff. “Thank you for this beautiful resolution. Thank you.”

Chief Huff took office last December following Mark Hartwig’s retirement.

