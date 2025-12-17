Santa Barbara County Fire Department Swears In Its New Chief

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara County Fire department's newest chief, Garrett Huff, was sworn in Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

Afterwards, he called his wife and son up to the podium to be part of the important task to pin his new badge as chief on his uniform. The room was full of family members, including his parents and sister, along with friends and fellow fire personnel.

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Garrett Huff said, "it takes a village to raise a fire chief, and I couldn't have done this journey without anyone in this room, so thank you very much for giving me this opportunity."

Huff has already had some duties in the spotlight. He was part of the ribbon cutting ceremonies for the new joint communications center near the fire headquarters on Cathedral Oaks Road. The department has 16 stations and a staff of about 245.

