Vandenberg SFB hosting Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha Flight 7 test flight Monday evening

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – Vandenberg Space Force Base will host a test flight of Firefly Aerospace's Alpha Flight 7 from Space Launch Complex 2 between 5:50 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2026.

A livestream of Monday's launch, cohosted with NASASpaceflight, will begin about twenty minutes before liftoff and can be found here.

According to Firefly Aerospace, the Alpha Flight 7, also known as the 'Stairway to Seven' mission, will serve as the final test flight in the rocket's current configuration, known as Block I, and validate multiple Block II systems in shadow mode before the full upgrade.

Stairway to Seven mission patch courtesy of Firefly Aerospace.

"In addition to supporting customer objectives, Firefly is utilizing Flight 7 as an opportunity to test key systems ahead of the full Block II upgrade on Flight 8," explained Adam Oakes, Vice President of Launches at Firefly Aerospace. "This approach allows us to accelerate our planned Block II timeline and validate the improvements designed to enable more mass savings, optimize production, and increase reliability across the entire Alpha vehicle. Our flight-proven Reaver and Lightning engines and carbon composite structures continue to be the backbone of this rocket, so that core technology doesn’t change."

The Block II upgrade is intended to expand the Alpha rocket's launch capabilities to hypersonic testing and national security missions as well as commercial satellite launches for customers around the world.

The future configuration will add seven feet to the rocket's length as well as the following improvements:

Strengthened carbon composite structures

Enhanced thermal protection system for liquid oxygen and RP-1 tank, which stores rocket-grade kerosene, configurations for improved stage burn time

Consolidated in-house manufactured batteries and avionic system

Monday's test will include those new avionics systems and thermal protection improvements on the Block I configuration noted Firefly Aerospace.

Alpha Flight 7 being lifted onto the launch pad at Vandenberg SFB. Image courtesy of Firefly Aerospace.

"The Block II upgrade has been part of Firefly’s strategic growth plan to meet the evolving needs of the growing global launch market and further supports Firefly’s culture of continuous improvement with a focus on enhanced safety, quality, and reliability," said CEO Jason Kim of Firefly Aerospace. "Firefly worked closely with customers and incorporated data and lessons learned from our first six Alpha launches and hundreds of hardware tests to make upgrades that increase reliability and manufacturability with consolidated parts, key configuration updates, and stronger structures built with automated machinery."