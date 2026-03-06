Skip to Content
Over 50 chickens recovered during cockfighting investigation in and around Lompoc

March 6, 2026 1:57 pm
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Over 50 chickens were rescued and evidence of cockfighting was recovered after two search warrants were executed earlier this week in and around Lompoc.

On Wednesday, County Animal Control officers alongside Sheriff's deputies and detectives served two search warrants as part of an investigation into suspected animal abuse and illegal bird fighting, also known as cockfighting, stated a press release Friday from the County of Santa Barbara's Health Department.

According to the Health Department, one search warrant was executed in the 800 block of East Pine Avenue in Lompoc and following a search of the home, investigators discovered items commonly associated with cockfighting including sharp blades -known as 'slashers' or 'navajas'- which are attached to birds during organized fights.

Several chickens were found in unsanitary and crowded conditions at the Lompoc home added the County of Santa Barbara.

The image below, courtesy of the County of Santa Barbara, shows the cockfighting tools recovered during the search of the Lompoc home Wednesday.

The second search warrant was served at a property in the 3000 block of Avena Road in unincorporated Lompoc and there, law enforcement personnel seized 58 game fowl-type chickens, many that showed physical signs consistent with cockfighting such as removed combs and wattles, trimmed natural spurs, and healed or healing wounds detailed Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

A rescued chicken from Wednesday's searches with its comb removed

No arrests have been made in connection, but the investigation remains open and active added Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Anyone with information related to cockfighting anywhere in Santa Barbara County is asked to contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 833-422-8413 or submit information online here.

