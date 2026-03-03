Skip to Content
Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 25 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg SFB between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time, Wednesday March 4, 2026.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff and you can tune in to watch online here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms associated with the launch, but how far the sound will travel depends on weather and other conditions.

This will be the seventh flight for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched the following missions: Sentinel-6B, Twilight, and four prior Starlink missions.

