Police turn to the public for help locating missing 13-year-old Gracie Kahn of Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Investigators are turning to the public for help locating Gracie Kahn, a missing 13-year-old Santa Maria resident.

She is considered at-risk due to her age and behavior that is not typical for the teen shared the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release Thursday.

Gracie was last seen on Feb. 26 around noon in the area of 200 East Tunnell Street in Santa Maria and law enforcement has received unconfirmed reports that she may be Oceano stated the Santa Maria Police Department.

She is 5', 6", about 140 pounds, with blue eyes and dyed blue hair detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

The teen was last seen wearing a black crop top and black pants while carrying several trash bags full of clothes noted the Santa Maria Police Department.

If you have seen Gracie or have more information about where she might be, you are asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.