Jose Luis Diaz of Santa Maria arrested for lewd acts on a child and investigators expect more survivors to come forward

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – On Saturday, Jose Luis Diaz of Santa Maria was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to allegations of lewd acts on a child and investigators believe additional survivors may still come forward.

On Feb. 21, patrol officers contacted the 63-year-old Diaz and he was found to have an existing warrant for his arrest related to allegations of lewd acts with a child stated a press release Tuesday from the Santa Maria Police Departemnt.

Detectives determined during an investigation into the allegations against Diaz that he may have victimized additional children who have not yet come forward detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Alvarez at 805-928-3781 ext. 2453.

According to Santa Maria Police, Diaz was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on the following charges:

PC 288.5–Ongoing Sexual Abuse of a Child Under the Age of 14

PC 288(a)–Lewd Acts with a Child Under the Age of 14

His bail has been set at $350,000 added the Santa Maria Police Department.