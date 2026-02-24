Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for early Wednesday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 25 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled to launch between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff and you can tune in to watch it here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms associated with the launch across the local area, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions at the time of the launch.

This will be the 11th mission for the Falcon 9 assigned to this launch which previously supported the following missions: SDA T1TL-B Tranche 1, SDA T1TL-C Tranche 1, and eight prior Starlink missions.