Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for early Saturday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch of 25 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg SFB between midnight and 4 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.

A live webcast of the launch will start about five minutes before liftoff and you can tune in to watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms associated with the launch to be heard across the local region, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions at the time.

This will be the 31st mission for the Falcon 9 on this mission which previously launched: Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, Transporter-7, Iridium OneWeb, SDA-0B, NROL-113, NROL-167, NROL-149, NAOS, and 20 prior Starlink launches.