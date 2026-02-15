Parolee arrested after pursuit in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police arrested a man on parole after a car pursuit Saturday just before 6:00 p.m. near Newlove Avenue and McLleland Street.

The SMPD tried a traffic stop and the driver did not yield before going through the city at high speeds.

SMPD officers identified the man on parole and found him at an apartment complex on Skyway Drive.

SMPD then used a K-9 unit after multiple attempts to extricate the man from his car.

After treatment for his K9 injuries, SMPD officers then charged the man with felony evading and resist and delay.