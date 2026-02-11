Six juveniles arrested in connection with pair of robberies Tuesday night in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Six juveniles were arrested in connection with a pair of armed robberies Tuesday night.

On Feb. 10, around 4:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported robbery at gunpoint in the 1000 block of North Broadway stated a press release Wednesday from the Santa Maria Police Department.

The victim in the robbery was uninjured noted Santa Maria Police.

Just after 6 p.m., officers received a second report of an armed robbery in the 1600 block of North Elm Street with similar circumstances as well as a description of the suspects and an involved vehicle detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, a K-9 patrol unit located a vehicle matching the provided description and six juveniles were found to be inside during a traffic stop.

All six juveniles were arrested in connection with the robberies and were booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

A replica firearm was recovered from the vehicle after a search added Santa Maria Police.