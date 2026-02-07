Two Santa Maria men arrested after attacking and robbing man and woman on East Donovan Friday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Two Santa Maria men were taken into custody after a man and woman were assaulted and robbed Friday night after pulling over for a stopped vehicle on East Donovan Road.

On Feb. 6, around 9:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported robbery in the 1000 block of East Donovan Road stated a press release Saturday from the Santa Maria Police Department.

Arriving officers learned that a man and a woman had stopped for a disabled vehicle on East Donovan when three to four people approached them, opened their driver's side door and began to physically assault the male driver detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

The female passenger tried to intervene and was also hit before the suspects took her iPhone and fled the scene noted the Santa Maria Police Department.

Surveillance video from a nearby business was reviewed and officers were able to use that footage to later locate a gray sedan and multiple people matching the suspects from the assault and robbery at a nearby mall's parking structure shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

Several people were detained at the scene and, after further investigation, two of the detained people -a 22-year-old and a 23-year-old both from Santa Maria- were taken into custody and booked at the Northern Branch Jail on charges of robbery and conspiracy explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing added the Santa Maria Police Department.