Man Arrested in Santa Maria for Multiple Sex Crimes Involving Children at In-Home Childcare Facility

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Ernest James Lattimer was arrested for sex crimes involving minors after a multi-year investigation revealed multiple survivors connected to an in-home care childcare facility on Emerald Way operated by his wife.

Lattimer was arrested at his home in the 3900 block of Chatham Way on Jan 22, 2026, for four counts of sex acts on a minor under the age of ten, three counts of oral copulation with a victim under the age of ten, and ten counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of ten by force stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release Tuesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Lattimer was arraigned on those charges and pled not guilty to all charged counts and denied the special allegations including that there were multiple victims under the age of 14.

The 79-year-old is currently being held on a $1 million bail and detectives believe his spouse was not criminally involved shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into Lattimer began in 2019 after survivors came forward to report sexual abuse at the in-home childcare facility his spouse operated in the 800 block of Emerald Way and detectives were able to identify several survivors between 1995 and 2012 during their investigation detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's detectives believe there may be additional survivors who have not shared what happened to them and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sosa at 805-934-6170 or you can share tips anonymously here or by calling 805-681-4171.

Victim advocates are available for those in need of support, information, and resources.

The Victim-Witness Assistance Program can be reached at 805-568-2400 and confidential support can be found with the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center at 805-736-7273.

Lattimer is next due in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 3.