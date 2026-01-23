One injured in single car crash on Highway 101

GAVIOTA, Calif. (KEYT) – One person needed an ambulance after crashing into a tree on Highway 101 near Mariposa Reina just after 4:00 p.m. Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver needed transport to Cottage Hospital for moderate injuries after their van went off-road into a tree, according to the SBCFD.

Crews remain on the scene of the crash as of 6:00 p.m. and no lanes of the 101 are closed, according to the SBCFD.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.