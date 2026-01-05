Santa Maria man arrested for felony DUI after collision at Broadway and Cook Street Sunday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 57-year-old Santa Maria was arrested for felony DUI after rear-ending a vehicle at a stop light at Broadway and Cook Street Sunday evening.

Further investigation after the collision showed that the man has four prior DUI arrests and as a result, he was booked Sunday into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a felony DUI stated a press release Monday from the Santa Maria Police Department.

On Jan. 4, around 8:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Broadway and Cook Street for a traffic collision shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, an investigation revealed that a 57-year-old Santa Maria man was at-fault after he failed to stop at a red traffic signal and rear-ended the vehicle in front of him.

Officers determined the 57-year-old was driving under the influence of alcohol and had multiple prior DUI arrests which enhanced the charge he was booked on noted the Santa Maria Police Department.