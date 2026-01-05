Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria man arrested for felony DUI after collision at Broadway and Cook Street Sunday

Image courtesy of the Santa Maria Police Department
today at 11:30 am
Published 11:41 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 57-year-old Santa Maria was arrested for felony DUI after rear-ending a vehicle at a stop light at Broadway and Cook Street Sunday evening.

Further investigation after the collision showed that the man has four prior DUI arrests and as a result, he was booked Sunday into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a felony DUI stated a press release Monday from the Santa Maria Police Department.

On Jan. 4, around 8:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Broadway and Cook Street for a traffic collision shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, an investigation revealed that a 57-year-old Santa Maria man was at-fault after he failed to stop at a red traffic signal and rear-ended the vehicle in front of him.

Officers determined the 57-year-old was driving under the influence of alcohol and had multiple prior DUI arrests which enhanced the charge he was booked on noted the Santa Maria Police Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

