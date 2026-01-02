Santa Maria man arrested after fight and shooting on East Bunny Avenue Thursday evening

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 31-year-old Santa Maria man is in custody for assault and shooting at a home with people inside after a reported fight on East Bunny Thursday evening.

On Jan. 1, around 6:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported fight that may have involved a shooting in the 100 block of East Bunny Avenue stated a press release Friday from the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers spoke with the person who called about the fight and they learned that they saw two people fighting and later heard the sound of glass breaking followed by the sound of gunshots detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, a search of the area resulted in the discovery of two shattered windows at an apartment in the 100 block of East Bunny Avenue and after officers heard the sounds of children crying inside, they forced their way into the home.

Officers conducted a sweep and found no one in need of medical attention inside shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

During an investigation of the area, officers found multiple spent shell casings, live ammunition, and a .22-caliber handgun inside of the home noted the Santa Maria Police Department.

As a result of the discovery, a 31-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested and booked into the Northern Branch Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling, and other weapons-related charges stated the Santa Maria Police Department.

Santa Maria Police Department shared that at this point in their investigation, they do not believe there are any outstanding suspects connected to the incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.