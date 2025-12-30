Santa Maria man arrested Monday for multiple firearm-related charges after Sunday assault call

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 48-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested for assault with a firearm and multiple other gun-related charges Monday.

On Sunday, Dec. 28, around 7:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported assault with a firearm in the 400 block of West McElhaney Avenue stated a press release Tuesday from the Santa Maria Police Department.

The suspect, identified as a 48-year-old Santa Maria man, fled the area before the arrival of officers shared the Santa Maria Police.

On Monday, Dec. 29, around 5:30 p.m., officers located the 48-year-old driving near Williams Street and Elm Avenue and he was taken into custody before being booked on weapons-related charges at the Santa Barbara County Jail shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of multiple firearms including an AR-15-style rifle and high-capacity magazines and a search of the 48-year-old's home revealed additional firearms, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, and body armor.