Santa Maria teen arrested for weapons violations during laser pointer investigation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A Santa Maria teen already on probation for weapons violations was arrested on new weapons charges during an investigation of someone using a laser pointer on passing vehicles and pedestrians near Lolita Lane Sunday.

On Sep. 21, around 10:46 p.m., officers were dispatched for a report of a person pointing a laser pointer at vehicles and pedestrians in the 300 block of Lolita Lane stated a press release Monday from the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officer contacted a 17-year-old in the area who was on probation for weapons violations and a search of his home resulted in the discovery of two loaded handguns, three loaded AR-15-style rifles, multiple high-capacity magazines, and ammunition detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

The recovered firearms included unserialized and defaced or altered serial numbers and the teen was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall on multiple weapons violations shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with information about illegal firearms activity or other crime tips is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277 or you can provide information while remaining anonymous by calling the Santa Maria Police Department's tip line at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.