Jacobs Technology Inc. receives contract to update Western Test Range at Vandenberg SFB

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Jacobs Technology Inc. has been awarded a $4 billion ceiling indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery Space Force range contract to support and transform the nation's Eastern and Western Ranges into high-capacity and multi-use spaceports.

According to the Space Systems Command, the Space Force Range Contract will allow commercial launch services providers to directly pay for services to support launches from both Patrick Space Force Base in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base, the Eastern and Western Range locations respectively.

"The Eastern and Western Ranges have long maintained large inventories of aging systems that have increased in cost to operate, maintain, and sustain," explained Brigadier General Kristin Panzenhagen, Space Launch Delta 45 Commander and Eastern Range Director. "SFRC [Space Force Range Contract awarded to Jacobs Technology Inc.] will advance capabilities at both ranges through responsive and flexible operations, maintenance, and sustainment services."

The Tennessee-based company is expected to complete its upgrades at both ranges by March 31, 2035 shared Space Systems Command in a press release Tuesday.

"Historically, the government has fronted these costs," noted Brigadier General Panzenhagen. "The ability of our commercial partners to directly fund their own task order will lessen the financial and administrative burden on the government and is in line with Congressionally mandated Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness requirements."

Space Systems Command manages an annual space acquisition budget of $15.6 billion on behalf of the Department of Defense which represents almost half of the federal government's discretionary budget and more than 70 percent of the federal government's assets.

Vandenberg Space Force Base's range also serves another crucial purpose.

The Western Test Range is the primary testing ground for the country's current nuclear response architecture and plans are already underway to modernize the test range as well as replace the aging delivery systems at the installation.