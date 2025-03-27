Woman who died while in-custody at Northern Branch Jail identified as Caprice Fowler of Lompoc

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – An inmate who died earlier this week while incarcerated at the Northern Branch Jail has been identified as 57-year-old Caprice Fowler of Lompoc Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, an autopsy revealed that Fowler's cause of death was acute peritonitis -redness or inflammation of the lining of the abdomen- due to a ruptured gastric ulcer.

Fowler was arrested Wednesday, March 19, 2025, for an outstanding felony arrest warrant connected to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the in-custody death.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office added that she made a court appearance on Friday, March 21 where she was remanded into custody without bail for an additional felony charge of animal cruelty.

On Monday, March 24, around 5:36 p.m., a custody deputy making routine checks found the 57-year-old on the floor of the four-person cell she was being housed detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Custody deputies and medical personnel assigned to the jail started life-saving measures and responding medical personnel from American Medical Response and the county fire department took over once they arrived at the scene explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Despite those attempts, they were unable to revive Fowler shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

While the manner of Fowler's death has been officially ruled to have been from natural causes, detectives from the Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Bureau are conducting an administrative investigation added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The results of that investigation will be shared with the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury for independent oversight noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.