Woman incarcerated for animal cruelty dies at Northern Branch Jail Monday night

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A woman incarcerated since Wednesday for felony animal cruelty and prohibited firearm and ammo possession, died in her cell at the Northern Branch Jail after 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy noticed the woman down in her cell during routine checks and life-saving measures were taken before the woman passed, according to the SBCSO.

Three people were housed in the cell, one of them who was in the cell at the time of the woman's death and another taken back to it when she died, according to the SBCSO.

The woman who died had an outstanding no-bail warrant for her prohibited gun and ammo charge before appearing in court Friday for the additional animal cruelty charge, according to the SBCSO.

SBCSO detectives are conducting multiple investigations into the death. More information on the woman's identity will be released after notifying her family and the end of the investigation.