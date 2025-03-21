Jonathan Villa Gutierrez and Jose Cajero Rueda identified as pedestrians hit by a vehicle on Main Street early Tuesday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Friday, the Santa Maria Police Department identified 23-year-old Jonathan Villa Gutierrez and 22-year-old Jose Cajero Rueda as the two men hit by a vehicle while crossing Main Street on March 18, 2024.

Gutierrez died from his injuries after being transported to a local hospital and Rueda remains in critical condition shared the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release.

On March 18, around 5:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic collision in the 700 block of West Main Street stated a press release about the fatal incident from the Santa Maria Police Department Tuesday.

According to Santa Maria Police, the adult woman driving the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Robles at 805-928-3781 ext. 2315.