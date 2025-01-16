Skip to Content
Last public scoping meeting tonight for changes in VSFB Falcon Launch operations

Published 4:34 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. - Tonight is the last of three public scoping meetings being held at the Dick Dewees Community Center in Lompoc.

From 5pm to 8pm tonight, project team members will be available for public inquiry and comment.

The Department of the Air Force seeks to increase the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy operations traffic, and all environmental considerations are being taken.

Multiple alternatives are being considered, such as doubling traffic at existing hangar facilities--which would require modification to one facility – or constructing an entirely new launch facility.

Jarrod Zinn

