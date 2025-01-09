Santa Maria pedestrian safety and accessibility improvement project just about complete

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A long-running construction project to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility in Santa Maria is on schedule to be completed by the end of the month.

Since last April, work has taken place at several locations throughout the city, improving sidewalks, crosswalks, signage, and ramps.

The city noted the improvements will benefit students as they travel to school, plus those who use the public transit system.

Specific improvements completed during the project listed by the city include: 74 crosswalks with visibility improvements, high-visibility crosswalk striping, signage, and Americans with Disability Act (ADA) pedestrian ramp enhancements.

The city also said about 30,000 square feet of concrete was poured for new sidewalks, including concrete pads for future bus stops, as well as concrete for repairs to curbs and gutters.

In addition, 37 existing and future bus stops also received new concrete pads.

The $2.3 million project is being funded by Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) Grant funds, Measure A Safe Routes to School Grant Funds, Measure A, Gas Tax, and SB-1 Gas Tax dollars.