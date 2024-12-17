Two dead from Santa Maria crash Monday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Monday at 2:20pm, a multi-vehicle crash on Clark Avenue east of Orcutt killed one person, and a second died from injuries later at Marian Regional Medical Center.

At approximately 2:15, a 2007 Honda Fit was in the eastbound lane attempting a left turn when a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado struck the Honda's rear, sending it into the path of a 2018 Ram truck in the westbound lane.

The truck impacted the passenger side of the Honda; the passenger was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver and a back-seat passenger were critically injured and transported to the hospital, where the driver later died from injuries.

No other injuries were reported on scene, and the presence of alcohol or drugs have been ruled out.

This comes with reports of another accident on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, which has injured three people on Tuesday morning.