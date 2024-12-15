Become a winemaker for the day making your own holiday recipe

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. -- The Santa Ynez Valley Marriott is hosting a wine blend event kicking off at 11 a.m. today.

People will learn how to create their own blends with five different red varietals. You can choose your own recipe from Cabernet Sauvignon, Barbera, Syrah, Merlot, and Tempranillo.

You will go home with two bottles of your perfected blend and your own label. The bottles will be shipped to you and you can order more as a holiday gift for loved ones.

People will enjoy sparkling wine and charcuterie to start and go home with a gourmet meal.

You can learn more and purchase tickets here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-blending-in-the-santa-ynez-valley-become-a-winemaker-for-a-day-tickets-1052701577757?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.