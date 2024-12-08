Holiday Festivities continue with Olde Town Nipomo Family Christmas

NIPOMO, Calif. -- The holiday festivities continue on the Central Coast with Olde Town Nipomo Family Christmas on Sunday.

The Family event kicked off at 2 pm with a holiday marketplace and pictures with Santa Clause. The Nipomo Christmas Parade kicks off at 5:30 pm and the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony begins at 6:15.

The event will continue until 8 pm with food, drinks and family activities.

This year the holiday festival features the new "Willow Express" a holiday train available for rides. The RTA Christmas Trolley will also be available to festival goers, with pick-up and drop-off from the parking lot of Nipomo High School to Jocko's restaurant conveniently located at the heart of the festival event area. The trolley which is free to the public will run from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This year's event is hosted by BStrongLife Campus Clubs, in collaboration with many sponsors from the Brackett Family Heritage Foundation, Premiere Gold Sponsor CHC - Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, and Silver Sponsor Coast Hills Credit Union.

Other sponsors include, Miller Enterprises, Tractor Supply, Mobile Volt Professionals, Martinez and Associates Law Office, Miners Ace Hardware, Nipomo Recreation, Nipomo Travel, House of Prayer Church of God in Christ, Tom and Chris Brayton, New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene, Smith's Alarms and Electronics, H AND H Enterprises, The UPS Store of Nipomo, Mid-State Container, Interstate Battery, Central Coast Party Factory, Dutch Bros, Miramar Western Wear and Feed, Malcolm DeMille Trophy Shop, JTS Tree Service, M AND A Nursery of Nipomo, AWP Safety, Sam's Photo/Video and David Dubransky Photography and V5Visuals.